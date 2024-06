Ras Kuuku and Kofi Kinaata

Source: Mynewsgh

Ras Kuuku clarified in an interview that he holds no grudge against Highlife artist Kofi Kinaata.

He emphasized that their past disagreement over a song verse removal was a misunderstanding, not a feud to promote his new album.

Ras Kuuku affirmed Kinaata remains a respected colleague in the music industry.



