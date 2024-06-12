There’s no bond refraining Shatta Wale from performing on same stage with Stonebwoy – Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex, manager of Shatta Wale, denied claims of a performance ban alongside Stonebwoy following Shatta Wale's exclusion from Wave Africa Artiste Night.
Since their 2019 VGMA altercation, they've rarely shared a stage.
Allegations arose after Shatta Wale couldn't perform at a UG-legon concert where Stonebwoy was slated.
Radio host Ola Michael alleged they signed a pact against joint performances, refuted by Sammy Flex.
Despite Shatta Wale's denial, sources affirm the existence of such a bond, part of their bail agreement.
While Shatta Wale recalls only being urged for good behavior, the controversy persists over their joint appearances.
