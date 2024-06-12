Entertainment

There’s no bond refraining Shatta Wale from performing on same stage with Stonebwoy – Sammy Flex

Shatta Wale And Bhim.png Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Sammy Flex, manager of Shatta Wale, denied claims of a performance ban alongside Stonebwoy following Shatta Wale's exclusion from Wave Africa Artiste Night.

Since their 2019 VGMA altercation, they've rarely shared a stage.

Allegations arose after Shatta Wale couldn't perform at a UG-legon concert where Stonebwoy was slated.

Radio host Ola Michael alleged they signed a pact against joint performances, refuted by Sammy Flex.

Despite Shatta Wale's denial, sources affirm the existence of such a bond, part of their bail agreement.

While Shatta Wale recalls only being urged for good behavior, the controversy persists over their joint appearances.

