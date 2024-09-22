There was no pressure when I didn’t have a child six years after marriage—Diana Hamilton

Menu ›
Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Gospel musician Diana Hamilton shared her six-year wait for a child, expressing gratitude for the absence of family pressure during that time. In an interview, she emphasized the importance of trusting God and enjoying married life while waiting, offering support to others facing similar struggles.
