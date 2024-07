Sweet Adjeley

Source: 3news

Sweet Adjeley, a US-based Ghanaian food vlogger, discussed managing negative social media comments on 3FM Drive.

Initially ignoring them, she now responds if they escalate, aiming to educate younger critics.



Her husband initially opposed her vlogging due to privacy concerns but now supports her.

Adjeley, a medical assistant and mother of four, shares recipes on YouTube with over a million subscribers.



