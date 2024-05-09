They wanted to treat my brand like they did to Patapaa - Blakk Rasta on feud with Nana Aba Anamoah, Efya

Blakk Rasta, Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned reggae artist and broadcaster, Blakk Rasta, sheds light on his recent clashes with media and music figures over his critique of Bob Marley's "Stir It Up" remix featuring Sarkodie.

In January 2023, Blakk Rasta stirred controversy by labeling Sarkodie's remix as disrespectful to Bob Marley's legacy, prompting a sharp rebuke from Nana Aba, who defended Sarkodie's work with strong language.



Efya joined the fray, dismissing Blakk Rasta's music as "funny," leading to a heated exchange where Blakk Rasta accused Nana Aba of poor language skills and Efya of drug use.



In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Blakk Rasta remained defiant, asserting that the attacks on him were aimed at tarnishing his brand, drawing parallels to Patapaa's struggles in the industry.

Blakk Rasta lamented how industry players labeled Patapaa as untalented, making it difficult for him to break out, and asserted that similar efforts were being made against him.



He defended his actions as attempts to educate and discipline his critics, accusing them of lacking an understanding of art and music.



Blakk Rasta emphasized that his songs like "Thief President" and "Our Africa" carry deeper messages, challenging his critics to broaden their perspectives on music and art.