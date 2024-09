Team member Kwabena Peprah reported the incident to local police

Source: 3news

The Wanderlust Ghana team, traveling from Accra to Dubai, was robbed in Krefeld, Germany.

On September 26, thieves broke into their vehicle, stealing personal items, including a passport.

Team member Kwabena Peprah reported the incident to local police, noting it could disrupt one member's travel plans due to lost documents.



