This is the lowest I’ve ever seen – D-Black laments poor state of economy

D-Black

Source: 3news

Ghanaian artist and entrepreneur, D-Black, voiced concern over Ghana's economic challenges, highlighting the cedi's depreciation, high unemployment, and rising food prices under the Akufo-Addo government.

He described it as the worst economic state he's witnessed.



His sentiments echo widespread grievances among Ghanaians.



The depreciation of the cedi exacerbates the situation, prompting calls for urgent government intervention.

Deputy Finance Minister, Stephen Amoah, acknowledged the recurrent issue of cedi depreciation, attributing it to systemic problems rather than solely to the current government.



He expressed optimism that Vice President Dr. Bawumia would address the issue with a long-term framework if elected president.



