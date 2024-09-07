This wedding is trending on X and other social media platforms

Trending wedding on X and other social media platforms

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaians on social media have been talking about a marriage ceremony that has gone viral on social media.

Many, albeit beautiful, think the young man does not have the right intentions for the young lady he has been married to.



Comments on social media suggest the man has an underlying reason for the marriage and not because he is in love with the lady.

It is shocking comments coming from social media users, especially on Twitter.



Read full article