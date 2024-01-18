Those with musical ears can testify that Amerado stole my songs – Kwame Yogot insists

Kwame Yogot

Kenneth Kyeremateng, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Kwame Yogot, insists his colleague musician, Amerado, has sampled his songs.

He alleged, “Amerado stole a song which I was featured on titled Shege to do his Kwaku Ananse song and he has also sampled my replay song to do his abronoma song.”



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, he said those with musical ears can testify that Amerado has stolen his song.



He added “We all know that it’s true because we listen to the songs which are out and if you hear a song which has been sampled from someone we can surely attest to it.”

The Ghanaian rapper said he feels that there’s a need for him to voice out in order to clear it from his mind and besides he’s not afraid of Amerado.



“What I feel like these are issues bothering me I just say it to clear it from my mind because I am someone who is not afraid of anybody,” he stated.