Three Ways to Identify a 'Ghost' Job Posting.

Ghost Jobs

Job hunting can be discouraging, especially with "ghost" job postings. Companies often post these fake ads to gauge talent, boost employee morale, stockpile resumes, or create an illusion of growth. To spot them, check for vague details, outdated postings, and duplicate ads, and contact HR for confirmation.

