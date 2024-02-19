Kwesi Arthur

Tieme Music, a Ghanaian-owned music distribution company, has announced its latest collaboration with the renowned Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur.

In an official statement, Tieme Music revealed that the partnership secures them exclusive rights to distribute Kwesi Arthur’s forthcoming project, "This is not the Tape III," across all major digital streaming platforms.



The initial release as part of this collaboration features Kwesi Arthur’s newest track, ‘Jungle,’ featuring IDK.



Kwesi Arthur, a standout figure in Ghana’s vibrant music scene, renowned for his unique sound and creative expression, conveyed his enthusiasm and vision in teaming up with Tieme Music.



He underscored his aspiration to expand his global presence while endorsing Ghanaian-owned music enterprises and encouraging entrepreneurship within the music industry.

Reflecting on the partnership, Kwesi Arthur lauded Tieme Music for its significant contributions to Ghanaian music, underscoring his dedication to working closely with them to elevate Ghanaian music on the global platform.



Franck Osei, also known as Osei Da Producer, the CEO of Tieme Music, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Kwesi Arthur.



“This partnership signifies an exciting milestone for our company, and we are honored to amplify Kwesi Arthur’s extraordinary talent to audiences worldwide. Together, we are poised to redefine the music landscape and deliver unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere,” he said.



Established in 2022, Tieme Music has swiftly gained acclaim for its collaborations with artists such as Jay Bahd, Reggie Osei, Kwaku DMC, Skyface SDW, Ko-Jo Cue, Beeztrap KOTM, Himra (Cote d’Ivoire), Xlimkid, and other notable talents on their roster.