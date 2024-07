Tiffany Haddish

Source: BBC

Tiffany Haddish faced backlash for a TikTok video showcasing a Harare supermarket, which some Zimbabweans criticized as reflecting ignorance about Africa.

She defended the video as a response to misconceptions about the continent, aiming to challenge stereotypes and reveal the modern reality she encountered.

Some supported her perspective, while others found her approach misguided.



