Source: vanguardngr

TikTok celebrity Odesanmi Opeyemi, known as Oloba Salo, was shot by an unknown assailant in Lekki, Lagos, on October 10.

Witnesses reported that a person posing as a beggar attacked Salo while he was in his SUV.

He is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is underway.



