Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

‘Till Morning Comes’: Bisa Kdei ‘just felt right’ for this ‘very special’ song; ‘we love each other’ – Maddy Maznaz

Mandy Maddy Maznaz

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Ghanaian singer and stylist Maddy Maznaz, also known as Magdalene Combarieu, discusses her latest Afropop release "Till Morning Comes".

Produced by Fimfim, the song features Highlife star Bisa Kdei, chosen for their deep friendship and genuine connection.

Maznaz praises Kdei's authentic verse and emphasizes the song's celebration of nonsexual relationships.

Read full article

Source: Classfmonline