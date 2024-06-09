Tim Westwood: BBC spends £3m so far on former employee's investigation

Tim Westwood

Source: BBC

The BBC has spent over £3 million on an ongoing review concerning allegations against former DJ Tim Westwood.

The review, examining the broadcaster's handling of complaints about Westwood's alleged misconduct, involves accusations of predatory behavior and sexual misconduct dating back to 1992.



Despite initial expectations of a six-month duration, the report's publication is pending.

Led by Gemma White KC, the investigation has interviewed numerous individuals and reviewed over 50,000 BBC documents, including historical text messages. Westwood denies all allegations.



Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police have interviewed him four times, though no arrests have been made. Westwood stepped down from his show in April 2022 and reportedly relocated to Lagos, Nigeria.



