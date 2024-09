Tinny Refutes Hammer’s Claim About Language Switch in Early Career

Tinny

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian musician Tinny, a key figure in hiplife, clarified his musical journey on The Crunch Podcast, disputing producer Hammer's claims about his language shift from Twi to Ga. Tinny stated he was already rapping in Ga before Hammer approached him, emphasizing his personal choice in blending the languages.





