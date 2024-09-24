Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Tips For Maintaining Your Beards

Anthony Wood Anthony Woode

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Once you’ve mastered the art of growing a beard like a boss, you should be ready to groom it to perfection. That includes learning how to keep your beard healthy and fresh. You need to master maintenance as much as you master beard styling. Whether you are a starter or have been a member of the bearded gang all your life. Here are some ideas on how to maintain it

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live