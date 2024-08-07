Tips on how to keep your mouth smelling fresh

Bad breat/ Halitosis

Bad breath, or halitosis, is a common issue that affects many people and can have various underlying causes. Often, it results from poor oral hygiene, but it can also be linked to dietary habits, medical conditions, or lifestyle choices. Addressing bad breath involves understanding its root causes and adopting effective strategies to maintain fresh breath. From regular brushing and flossing to dietary adjustments and professional dental care, there are several practical steps you can take to keep your breath minty fresh and boost your confidence in social interactions. To keep your breath fresh, brush and floss regularly, clean your tongue, and visit your dentist for persistent issues. Update your toothbrush frequently, stay hydrated by drinking water, and eat green vegetables to neutralize acidity. Chew sugarless gum to boost saliva production and reduce alcohol consumption to maintain oral health and avoid bad breath.





