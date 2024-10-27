Entertainment

Tone down on your guests – Ohemaa Woyeje counsels Delay over harsh treatment

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Radio host Ohemaa Woyeje urged Delay, a fellow presenter, to be more respectful toward her guests after a resurfaced video showed Delay insulting Ghana Freedom Party leader Akua Donkor. Woyeje criticized both Delay’s behavior and Donkor’s curses, stressing that media personalities should consider the impact of their branded, confrontational styles.



