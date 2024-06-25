Entertainment

Entertainment
Tourism Minister instructs swift maintenance at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Minister Of Tourism Tourism minister on tour at the Kwame Nkrumah Museum

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has directed the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park's Director to undertake immediate maintenance following his visit on June 19, 2024.

Identified maintenance gaps include lawn care with additional mowers, upgrading irrigation, regular wall painting, and hiring cleaning services.

Mercer emphasized urgency, tasking the director to complete improvements within two weeks, followed by a thorough inspection.

He reaffirmed dedication to preserving tourism infrastructure for future generations.

