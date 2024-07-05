Entertainment

Tourism sector have recovered strongly from Covid-19 – CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Ghana's tourism sector, led by GTA CEO Akwasi Agyeman, has shown robust recovery post-COVID-19, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in international arrivals and domestic numbers.

Ghana's tourism sector, led by GTA CEO Akwasi Agyeman, has shown robust recovery post-COVID-19, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in international arrivals and domestic numbers. Despite challenges, 2023 saw significant growth with tourism revenue projected to reach $3.8 billion, marking a 51.9% increase from the previous year.



Source: 3news