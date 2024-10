Following the release of "Elevate" earlier this year, Ghanaian artistes, Tracey Grey returns with her latest release.

Titled 'Dangerous', the song is a funky R&B-inspired song with elements of disco.



The song is a love-themed one in which Tracey opens about falling in love in a moment she least expected.



She finds herself lost in her partner, and while she may have pretended not to have any feelings, she now realizes she cannot resist it anymore.

Her excitement stems from knowing that the one she loves does not only love her equally but is also excited about being with her.



Dangerous is out now on all streaming platforms.



Read full article