The deal reflects growing U.S. interest in undervalued European sports assets.

Source: Skynews

A$AP Rocky may be involved in a potential takeover of English football club Tranmere Rovers through an American investment group led by lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Current co-owner Mark Palios hinted at ongoing talks, with a proposed $15 million stake.

