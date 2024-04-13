Transgender celebrity sentenced to six months in male prison

Bobrisky, seen here in 2016, has more than five million followers on Instagram

Source: BBC

One of Nigeria's most popular celebrities, a transgender woman known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail for "spraying" naira banknotes at a film premiere.

The judge said Bobrisky must serve her sentence in a male prison. She has not been given the option of paying a fine instead, local media report.



Throwing money in the air is a sign of appreciation commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations. This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on.



Rights groups say LGBTQ people often face harassment and discrimination in Nigeria.

In February a cis-gender, heterosexual actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin received a similar sentence for the same offence.



During the trial, Bobrisky said she hadn't been aware of the ban. Until now it has been rare for people to be prosecuted for it.