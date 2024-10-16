Entertainment

Travis Scott receives 'I Am Hip Hop Award' at 2024 BET awards

GettyImages 1492428431 Travis Scott

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On October 15, 2024, Travis Scott was honored with the I Am Hip Hop award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas, recognizing his significant impact on the genre over the past decade.

