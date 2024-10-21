Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Trigmatic Calls for Collaboration Over Competition in African Arts

Screenshot 20241021 183548.png Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian artist and songwriter Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, known as Trigmatic, has stressed the significance of collaboration rather than competition within the arts community.

As the head of brands and partnerships at Africa Arts Network, he advocates for unity through artistic expression to enhance the African narrative and create a shared cultural experience.

During an appearance on Asaase Radio’s Artsyon on October 19, Trigmatic emphasized the role of art in uniting Africans, stating, "It’s about bringing Africans together, using art as a tool."

Read full article

Source: Ameyaw Debrah