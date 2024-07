Trigmatic

Source: Classfmonline

Rapper Trigmatic praised Ebo Taylor’s pivotal role in the creation of Afrobeat, highlighting Taylor’s influence on the genre despite Fela Kuti’s more commonly recognized contributions.

Trigmatic, who met Taylor during Felabration, is excited about their upcoming collaboration, “Ghana Yoo,” blending Afrobeat with urban sounds.

The song releases in August.



