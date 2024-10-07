Entertainment

Trigmatic leads powerful celebration of Kwame Nkrumah’s vision through music and arts at Osagyefo’s Night 2024

Trigmatic Osagyefo Night 615x410 Trigmatic

Mon, 7 Oct 2024

The third Osagyefo’s Night concert on October 4, 2024, at Alliance Française celebrated Kwame Nkrumah's influence on Ghana's arts.

Trigmatic performed 21 songs, addressing socio-political issues and featuring various artists.

The event emphasized music's role in unity and highlighted Nkrumah's legacy, inspiring contemporary audiences and youth alike.

Source: 3news