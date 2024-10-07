Menu ›
Entertainment
Trigmatic leads powerful celebration of Kwame Nkrumah’s vision through music and arts at Osagyefo’s Night 2024
Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: 3news
The third Osagyefo’s Night concert on October 4, 2024, at Alliance Française celebrated Kwame Nkrumah's influence on Ghana's arts.
Trigmatic performed 21 songs, addressing socio-political issues and featuring various artists.
The event emphasized music's role in unity and highlighted Nkrumah's legacy, inspiring contemporary audiences and youth alike.
Read full article
Source: 3news