Trigmatic leads powerful celebration of Kwame Nkrumah’s vision through music and arts at Osagyefo’s Night 2024

Trigmatic

Source: 3news

The third Osagyefo’s Night concert on October 4, 2024, at Alliance Française celebrated Kwame Nkrumah's influence on Ghana's arts.

Trigmatic performed 21 songs, addressing socio-political issues and featuring various artists.

The event emphasized music's role in unity and highlighted Nkrumah's legacy, inspiring contemporary audiences and youth alike.



Read full article