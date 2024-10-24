Try These Apps and Sites To Sell Your Old Stuff

If you're in Ghana and looking to declutter or make some extra cash, several apps and websites are available for selling your old stuff.

Here are some popular options:



Tonaton







One of the largest online marketplaces in Ghana, Tonaton allows users to sell a wide variety of items, from electronics to furniture and cars. It’s free to list items, and buyers can contact sellers directly.



Jiji Ghana





A popular platform for buying and selling used goods, Jiji offers categories like fashion, electronics, and property. Sellers can create listings easily, and buyers can negotiate prices.



Facebook Marketplace







With the wide reach of Facebook, Marketplace allows users to sell items locally. You can list items and connect with potential buyers in your area quickly.



Sellam





A newer platform focused on selling used fashion and accessories in Ghana. It's ideal for those looking to sell clothes, shoes, and bags.



Ghana Dwaso







The Ghana Dwaso App is an online marketplace in Ghana that allows users to buy and sell goods and services. It offers various categories, such as electronics, fashion, and real estate, and connects buyers and sellers for easy transactions.



These platforms provide an easy way to clear out unwanted items and earn some cash in the process.



