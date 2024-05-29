Turfwey Records set to promote talented artistes

J. Derobie

Source: Classfmonline

J Derobie, former EmPAWA Music artist, praised the label for grooming him in the music industry as he launches his own record label, Turfway Records.

His EP, "Wavez 1 of Firm After All," reflects personal challenges and marks his return after leaving EmPAWA.



He plans two more installments in the "Wavez" series this year.



Known for hits like "Poverty," he emphasizes his growth since his debut, including experiences at Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Now, he aims to empower artists through his label and urges fans, especially the Capital Youth Movement, to support his journey.



"Firm After All" is available on all digital platforms.



Read full article