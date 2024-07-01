Twitter and Instagram are useless – M3nsa

M3nsa

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician M3nsa criticized Twitter and Instagram as ineffective for securing artist support.

In an interview, he recounted struggles using social media to crowdfund $25,000 for his album during the pandemic.



Despite 250,000 followers, he received no donations, relying instead on direct calls to close contacts to meet his goal.

M3nsa concluded that social media failed to mobilize tangible support, highlighting a disconnect between online presence and real-world impact.



He learned valuable lessons about personal outreach and the true influence of his art, describing the experience as educational yet revealing of social media's limitations in artist support.



Read full article