UG have no issues with Shatta Wale - Dean of students clarifies

The Dean of Students Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Rosina Kyeremanten, addressed allegations regarding the cancellation of Shatta Wale's performance at the Reunion Rave Artistes Night organized by the TF Hostel.

In an interview with Radio Univers, she clarified that the organizers did not follow the correct procedure in submitting their proposal for the event. She emphasized the need for prior notice of the event's nature to ensure adequate security.



Professor Rosina stated that the University had no issues with Shatta Wale but required proper arrangements for events, especially amidst the ban on student gatherings. She highlighted the importance of approval from the University Authority and the Legon Police District Command for events involving artists. The Dean emphasized the need for security and other necessary arrangements for such events.

In response to the situation, Wave Africa, the event organizers, explained that they had been contacted two months prior by the hall executives to provide an artiste and organize the event. After a formal contract was signed, they secured a deal with Shatta Wale for the performance. However, they faced challenges on the day of the event, leading to Shatta Wale's exclusion from the lineup.



Despite assurances from the hall executives that issues with the Dean's office had been resolved, campus security intervened during setup, citing an "order from above." Consequently, the event proceeded without Shatta Wale's performance, as instructed by the Dean of Students.



