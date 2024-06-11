Entertainment

UG have no issues with Shatta Wale - Dean of students clarifies

Shatta Rosina 754x424 Shatta Wale, Professor Rosina

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Dean of Students Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Rosina Kyeremanten, addressed allegations regarding the cancellation of Shatta Wale's performance at the Reunion Rave Artistes Night organized by the TF Hostel.

