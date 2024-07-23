Ukraine's largest music festival returns with break from inescapable reality of war

The festival aimed to raise funds for the military and emphasize solidarity with the frontline.

Source: Apnews

At Kyiv's Atlas Festival, local artists performed to a smaller, yet enthusiastic crowd in a shopping mall parking lot due to security concerns amid the ongoing war.

The festival, the first since Russia's full-scale invasion, aimed to raise funds for the military and emphasize solidarity with the frontline.

Performances included Serhii Zhadan and emotional tributes reflecting the war's impact on Ukrainian society.



Read full article