Uncle Ato

Source: 3news

Gospel musician Uncle Ato urged those facing difficulties to “turn to God.” He shared his experience of nearly being dismissed from Kwame Nkrumah University after failing four courses, emphasizing that prayer brought him peace and inspiration for his song, “Ebesi Me Yie,” highlighting faith’s power to ease burdens.





