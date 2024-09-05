Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts how a female admirer ‘smooched’ him in church

Menu ›
Entertainment
Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte described feeling uncomfortable when a female admirer smooched him repeatedly during a church photo session.
Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte described feeling uncomfortable when a female admirer smooched him repeatedly during a church photo session. He also challenged the notion that men dominate sexual encounters, arguing instead that women hold the power and control, urging men to reconsider their perceptions.
Source: 3news