Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts how a female admirer ‘smooched’ him in church

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte described feeling uncomfortable when a female admirer smooched him repeatedly during a church photo session.

Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte described feeling uncomfortable when a female admirer smooched him repeatedly during a church photo session. He also challenged the notion that men dominate sexual encounters, arguing instead that women hold the power and control, urging men to reconsider their perceptions.



