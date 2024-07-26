Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Use celebrities to educate the public about alcoholism instead of ban – FDA told

Image 29.png Dr. Cryme

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Cryme criticized the FDA's ban on celebrities endorsing alcohol and betting, arguing that such measures haven't reduced these issues.

Dr. Cryme criticized the FDA's ban on celebrities endorsing alcohol and betting, arguing that such measures haven't reduced these issues. He suggested that celebrities should instead be used to educate the public about the dangers of alcohol and betting, rather than being banned from promoting these products.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh