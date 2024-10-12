Using Ga is about authenticity and connection- Perez Musik

Perez Musik

Source: Mynewsgh

Award-winning artist Perez Musik discussed his songwriting approach and the importance of the Ga language in his music during an interview on Hitz FM.

Award-winning artist Perez Musik discussed his songwriting approach and the importance of the Ga language in his music during an interview on Hitz FM. He values authenticity, stating that while he can write in Twi, his focus on Ga helps him connect better with his roots and audience.





Read full article