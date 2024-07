Noble Nkestiah

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Noble Nkestiah claimed that jealousy from fellow artists led to an attempt on his life during an event in Obuasi.

Gospel musician Noble Nkestiah claimed that jealousy from fellow artists led to an attempt on his life during an event in Obuasi. After a radio interview where he received much attention, he returned to his hotel to find a mentally ill man had poured away his poisoned food.





Read full article