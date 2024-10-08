‘Very Soon’ is not yet a hit song; has more potential – Fameye

Menu ›
Entertainment
Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: 3news
Ghanaian musician Fameye believes his song "Very Soon" has more potential than its current popularity. Although trending on TikTok, he insists it’s not yet a hit.
Ghanaian musician Fameye believes his song "Very Soon" has more potential than its current popularity. Although trending on TikTok, he insists it’s not yet a hit. In an interview, he shared that the song was born from a special moment during recording in Atlanta, knowing it had potential.
Source: 3news