‘Very Soon’ is not yet a hit song; has more potential – Fameye

Fameye Rrr Fameye

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Fameye believes his song "Very Soon" has more potential than its current popularity. Although trending on TikTok, he insists it’s not yet a hit. In an interview, he shared that the song was born from a special moment during recording in Atlanta, knowing it had potential.



Source: 3news