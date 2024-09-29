Entertainment

Veteran actor Ricky Adelayitar narrates how he nearly missed being featured in blockbuster movie ‘Beast of No Nation’

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actor Ricky Kofi Adelayitar revealed he reluctantly joined the cast of the Hollywood film *Beast of No Nation* due to a friend's insistence while managing a family funeral.

Ghanaian actor Ricky Kofi Adelayitar revealed he reluctantly joined the cast of the Hollywood film *Beast of No Nation* due to a friend's insistence while managing a family funeral. Initially intending to leave quickly, he ended up starring as a village constable in the acclaimed 2015 movie, expressing gratitude to his wife for her support.



