Veteran actress Edinam Atatsi reveals remaining a virgin during early years in film industry

Edinam Atatsi

Veteran Ghanaian actress , Edinam Atatsi, disclosed that she remained a virgin during her early years in the movie industry.

Speaking with Roselyn Felli on Joy prime's morning show, she revealed that her appearance deterred key industry players from making sexual advances towards her.



"I have always been a virgin. It’s only in recent times that some of the old ones said they didn’t know that I was this mature, and they thought I was just a small up-and-coming girl. So, they didn’t touch me," she stated in response to a question about the influence of people's perceptions of appearance on attracting attention from men.

Breaking into the movie scene in the early 90s, Atatsi captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills throughout the early 2000s. Her notable appearances include roles in films such as 'The Storm', 'Heartbeat', 'Her Feet Go Down to Death', 'Aloevera', and 'A Stab in the Dark'.