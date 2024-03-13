Vice president Bawumia visits ailing 'YOLO' star Drogba

John Peasah (Drogba)

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shown his support by visiting the ailing YOLO actor, John Peasah, famously known as Drogba, who has been diagnosed with demyelination, a condition affecting nerve function.

Dr. Bawumia extended his sympathies and offered assistance for Drogba's treatment during his visit to the actor's home on Tuesday, March 12.



A video shared online depicts the Vice President being warmly received by Drogba's family members.



The news of Drogba's health was initially disclosed by fellow actor Jeffrey Nortey, who appealed for financial aid to support Drogba's medical care.



Subsequently, Drogba's sister, Hannah Mensah, provided insight into her brother's condition and treatment regimen during an interview on Hitz FM on March 11. She highlighted Drogba's deteriorating health since the last season of the series and mentioned ongoing hospital visits for treatment.

Hannah shared concerns about Drogba's vision problems and revealed they are awaiting test results flown abroad for diagnosis.



Expressing her brother's weakened state, Hannah appealed for public support to aid Drogba's recovery journey.



