Source: ZionFelix

Kweku Flick's father, Mr. Osei Kofi, passed away on August 7, 2024, and has been laid to rest in Ampabame, Ashanti Region.

The funeral was attended by friends, colleagues, and public figures, including actor Dr. Likee.

Despite the somber occasion, some attendees focused on recording Dr. Likee.



