Video: ‘Nothing happened to me,’ Aunty Ramota denies BBL surgery rumour

Aunty Ramota

Source: vanguardngr

Ramota Adetu, known as Aunty Ramota, debunked rumors of being in a coma post an unsuccessful Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

In a video, she reassured fans of her health, eating and displaying her body.



Addressing her followers in Yoruba, she stated, "Nothing happened to me.



This is my body." Speculation arose after a viral video showed a woman being transported in a hospital setting.

Claims suggested Aunty Ramota underwent a BBL surgery that went wrong.



However, her recent video clarifies she is well and denies undergoing any such procedure, putting an end to the rumors circulating on social media.



