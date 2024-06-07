Entertainment

Video: Stonebwoy dances Borborbor to celebrate his second AOTY award

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Reggae Dancehall star Stonebwoy showcased his dance prowess by joining an Ewe dance group to celebrate his second Artiste of the Year win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He performed the traditional Borborbor dance, displaying his impeccable moves alongside his team, including Mix Master Garzy.

The performance took place at the Media General premises before his first interview post-award.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, embraced the cultural dance as a tribute to his achievement, adding a vibrant touch to his victory celebration.

