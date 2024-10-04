Video: Why protesters prevented DJ from playing Shatta Wale’s song at anti-galamsey Demo

Shatta Wale

Source: 3news

On the first day of the Citizens Against Galamsey protest, demonstrators stopped the DJ from playing songs by dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The protesters objected because Shatta Wale had made comments on social media that they felt went against their cause.



The event, which began on October 2, focuses on raising awareness about the harmful effects of illegal mining.

Despite the DJ’s efforts to calm the crowd, participants insisted that the music should reflect their mission to protect the environment and stop galamsey activities.



