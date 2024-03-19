Vim Lady disappointed in Captain Smart's allegations on John Kumah's death

Afia Pokua Vim Lady

Renowned media personality,Afia Pokua Vim Lady, has expressed her dismay towards her colleague, Captain Smart, over allegations he made regarding the passing of John Kumah.

Captain Smart recently stirred controversy by alleging that John Kumah was poisoned to death, purportedly by individuals within the NPP party. His claims sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many condemning him for spreading misinformation.



Vim Lady joined the chorus of disapproval, citing autopsy reports that contradicted Captain Smart's assertions. According to Vim Lady, the autopsy, conducted by a certified pathologist on March 8, 2024, revealed that John Kumah did not die from poisoning as claimed by Captain Smart.

Instead, the autopsy results unveiled that John Kumah succumbed to myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Multiple myeloma affects plasma cells in the bone marrow, impairing the body's ability to produce healthy blood cells and antibodies, thereby leading to various complications.



A source close to the Kumah family disclosed that John Kumah had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2023 and had been undergoing treatment for the illness. However, his health deteriorated rapidly in the days leading to his untimely demise.