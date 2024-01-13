Vivian Jill explains why she is not married

Actress cum producer, Vivian Jill Lawrence

Actress cum producer, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has revealed why she is not yet married.

The actress has plans of getting married someday but speaking with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, she disclosed she developed a fear of marriage, which explains why she had to hold on with beginning a marital life with someone for a while.



The actress said her fear was if the man she was going to marry would treat her children well or if the man’s family were willing to accept her and her children.



She continued that because she didn’t want her children to go through any form of maltreatment, she declared herself not ready to begin a marital journey.



“No, I am not married yet and I intend to get married someday. You know we the ladies, no matter how strong you are at some point, you would need someone to talk to. My marriage is part of my prayer points, and I will get married at the right time”, she said.



TWI NEWS

“I had a little fear about marriage. I was avoiding the situation, whereby the man I was getting married to would not treat my children as his own, or his children would not treat me and my children well. I was like if that would be the case, let me move on but it will happen soon”, she added.



The Kumawood actress is a mother of two boys. Her eldest child she gave birth to at a very early age.



