Wanlov Da Kubolor blames poverty and religion blamed for anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in Ghana

Wanlove Da Kubolor

Musician and gay rights activist, Wanlov Da Kubolor, attributes the surge in animosity towards LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana to colonialism, religion, and poverty.

During a recent interview with Graphic Online, Wanlov asserted that prior to colonial influence, LGBTQ+ individuals coexisted peacefully in society.



He pointed out that the escalation of hate towards LGBTQ+ individuals in Ghana coincided with citizens' deprivation of basic resources and social amenities.



Wanlov attributed this, in part, to religious teachings, which fostered homophobia within the populace.



He highlighted the impact of poverty, stating that Ghanaians feel neglected by the state and employers, leading to a lack of dignity and perceived injustices.

Wanlov emphasized the intersectionality of oppression, with the queer community facing additional discrimination due to homophobia.



He criticized the indignation of the homophobic community towards LGBT+ rights advocacy, noting their reluctance to grant equal treatment.



Wanlov's remarks contribute to the ongoing discourse surrounding the Anti-LGBT+ Bill in Ghana, which proposes severe penalties for LGBT+ acts and has sparked debates on human rights.



President Akufo-Addo's decision on the bill's fate remains pending, with concerns raised about its constitutionality, pending a Supreme Court review.