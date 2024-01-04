Watch Ken Agyapong display 'showdown' dance moves at wife's birthday bash

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, took to the dance floor during a birthday celebration of his wife.

The plush bash took place on January 1, 2024, and was attended by close associates and a broad cross-section of people from across the country.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker in a white Lacoste and blue trousers was seen busily dancing to Broda Broda track by Bisa Kdei.



The visibly elated Agyapong was in the midst of several male co-dancers enjoying the night.



His wife, Christine, accompanied by a number of her children had earlier on delivered a terse 'Thank You' message to the wellwishers before she was joined by Agyapong and the kids to cut the birthday cake.



See Agyapong display his dance moves at the event:





